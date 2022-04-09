Brokerages Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). GAN posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in GAN by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GAN by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 284,252 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in GAN by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in GAN by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 893,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 248,751 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GAN by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. GAN has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $20.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

About GAN (Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

