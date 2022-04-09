Brokerages Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KODGet Rating) will announce ($1.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.80) and the highest is ($0.73). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($5.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($3.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $82.50 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.16 per share, with a total value of $314,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,299,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 27,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,724,000 after purchasing an additional 239,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

