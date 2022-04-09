Brokerages Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Earnings of $7.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.27. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings of $6.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $38.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.15 to $38.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $42.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.10 to $42.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,471.75.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $13.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,381.84. 144,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,617. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,404.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,473.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,201.27 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torray LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

