Brokerages Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Post $0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. Zynga posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Shares of ZNGA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,989,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,937,632. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -90.20 and a beta of -0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

