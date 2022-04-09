Brokerages Set Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) PT at $6.33

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKRIY. AlphaValue lowered Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.59) to €7.00 ($7.69) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.60 ($7.25) to €5.80 ($6.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.