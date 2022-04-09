Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Price Target at C$226.73

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$226.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CJT. CIBC upped their price target on Cargojet from C$217.00 to C$236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Cargojet stock traded down C$3.06 on Friday, reaching C$165.12. 40,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,374. Cargojet has a one year low of C$144.14 and a one year high of C$214.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$173.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$177.72.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.20 million. Analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.4800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

