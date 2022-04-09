Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) PT at $14.40

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.40.

EGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of EGO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,326. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.39. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.33.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

