Brokerages Set Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) PT at $50.40

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Enova International alerts:

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Enova International by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Enova International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVA stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $37.21. 214,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,066. Enova International has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enova International (Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.