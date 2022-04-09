Brokerages Set Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) PT at $44.50

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($54.95) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €47.00 ($51.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($46.15) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 60,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,982. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

