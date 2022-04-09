Brokerages Set Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) PT at $25.14

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.67. The stock had a trading volume of 800,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,618. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $23.51.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,569,000 after purchasing an additional 917,894 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,738,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,607 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,570,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,497,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,419,000 after acquiring an additional 607,965 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

