Brokerages Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Target Price at $27.13

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $296,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,566,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,836,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,753,000. Hillman Co. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,847,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,794,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LZ stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 809,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,271. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $40.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.