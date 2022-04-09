Brokerages Set ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) PT at $82.60

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MANT shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in ManTech International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.66. 369,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,620. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

