Brokerages Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Target Price at C$21.90

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

TSE OR opened at C$17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -122.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$18.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

