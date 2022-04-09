Brokerages Set Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Price Target at $1,593.00

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,593.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,219.00 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a one year low of $1,132.00 and a one year high of $1,833.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,288.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,509.81.
Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.
