Brokerages Set Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Price Target at $1,593.00

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,593.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Partners Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,219.00 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a one year low of $1,132.00 and a one year high of $1,833.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,288.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,509.81.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.