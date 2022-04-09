Brokerages Set Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) PT at $5.10

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

SNMRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snam in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Snam from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

SNMRF opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. Snam has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

