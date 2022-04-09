Brokerages Set The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Target Price at $91.40

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39. Joint has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $491.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Joint by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Joint during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Joint during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Joint during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Joint by 73.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

