Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Price Target at GBX 762.50

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 761 ($9.98).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGE shares. Barclays cut their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 730 ($9.57) to GBX 720 ($9.44) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital raised The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.97) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 725.80 ($9.52). 1,898,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 693.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 743.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 611.60 ($8.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 862.20 ($11.31).

In other news, insider Steve Hare bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.96) per share, for a total transaction of £20,490 ($26,872.13).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

