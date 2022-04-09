Brokerages Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Price Target at $27.13

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,130 shares of company stock valued at $26,753 and have sold 7,710 shares valued at $182,673. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,234.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 209.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 236,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,171. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.18. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.82%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

