Brokers Offer Predictions for Rayonier Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Rayonier in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

RYN stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $43.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

