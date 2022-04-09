Brokers Set Expectations for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 284,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 177,996 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

