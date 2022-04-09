Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $892.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will post sales of $892.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $912.00 million and the lowest is $870.90 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $815.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 930,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,260. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

