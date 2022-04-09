Bruce J. Schanzer Sells 25,000 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Stock

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CDR opened at $28.18 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $384.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 164,511 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 83,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDR. Raymond James cut Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

