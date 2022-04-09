Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.59. Bruker also reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

BRKR stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.99. 793,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bruker by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Bruker by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bruker by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.