BSCView (BSCV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $111.00

BSCView (BSCV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $71,087.70 and approximately $111.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSCView has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.49 or 0.07540084 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,460.86 or 0.99971820 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

