Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.24

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.24 and last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 6252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKE. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 133,690 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Buckle by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,485,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Buckle by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

