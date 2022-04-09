Bunicorn Market Capitalization Hits $383,942.13 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $383,942.13 and $47,968.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00046193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.34 or 0.07536148 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,507.28 or 1.00127313 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

