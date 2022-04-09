Burency Market Cap Reaches $2.96 Million (BUY)

Burency (BUY) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Burency has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Burency coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Burency has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $220,360.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00036011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00106145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Burency Profile

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official website is burency.com . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Burency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

