Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) will announce sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.20 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $10.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $11.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

CZR stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.98. 3,032,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.22.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after purchasing an additional 269,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after buying an additional 343,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

