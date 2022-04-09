Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

