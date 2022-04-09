Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $91.22. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.