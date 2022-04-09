Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

