Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 128,564 Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 128,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Apollo Endosurgery at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 156,109 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. CPMG Inc lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 0.8% in the third quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,194,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 5.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APEN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Endosurgery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

