Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 1,793 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Ranpak worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,389,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,309,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 490,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,851,000 after buying an additional 171,962 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 123,399 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In related news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -452.25 and a beta of 1.23. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter.

Ranpak Profile (Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

