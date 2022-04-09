Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LIBYU)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LIBYUGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

NASDAQ:LIBYU opened at $10.18 on Friday. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIBYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LIBYUGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Liberty Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:LIBYU)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.