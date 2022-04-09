Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LIBYU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.
NASDAQ:LIBYU opened at $10.18 on Friday. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Resources Acquisition (LIBYU)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIBYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.