Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LIBYU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

NASDAQ:LIBYU opened at $10.18 on Friday. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19.

