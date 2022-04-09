Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,587 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGG. Morgan Stanley cut National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.43) to GBX 1,200 ($15.74) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.69) to GBX 1,105 ($14.49) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $79.83 on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $80.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

