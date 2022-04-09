Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,257 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.23 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

In other news, Director James K. Price acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

