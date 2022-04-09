Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGN opened at $35.87 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

OGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

