Calamos Advisors LLC Has $9.16 Million Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 722,515 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CEMEX worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CEMEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,858,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,910,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 345,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

