Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

NASDAQ:ENCPU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.16. Energem Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Energem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energem Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

