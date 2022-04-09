Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

