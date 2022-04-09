Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $10 Million Investment in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000.
BioPlus Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.
About BioPlus Acquisition (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioPlus Acquisition (BIOSU)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.