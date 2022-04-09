Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $10 Million Investment in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000.

BioPlus Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

