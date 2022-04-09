Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 230,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Rose Hill Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Rose Hill Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Get Rose Hill Acquisition alerts:

Rose Hill Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROSEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.