Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $126.43 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

