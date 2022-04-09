Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 24,400 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AerCap worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $6,110,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

AerCap stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.26. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 19.15%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

