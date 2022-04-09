Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 29,092 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,092 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in YETI by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

