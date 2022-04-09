Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,933,000 after buying an additional 142,048 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,171,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.86 and a beta of 1.87. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.82.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

