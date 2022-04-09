Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,000.
Separately, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.
Shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.10.
NewHold Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination with an industrial technology business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.
