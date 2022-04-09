Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $89.04

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $89.04 and traded as low as $79.93. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $81.18, with a volume of 25,143 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CATC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $568.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average of $89.04.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

