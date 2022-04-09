Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.22

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 1308746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $8,145,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Camping World by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $2,105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Camping World by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

