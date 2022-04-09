Canaccord Genuity Group Trims X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Target Price to $10.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XFOR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.48.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.56). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

