Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) to “Hold”

Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a GBX 9 ($0.12) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.73% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Hurricane Energy stock opened at GBX 10.94 ($0.14) on Thursday. Hurricane Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 12.37 ($0.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £217.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.72, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

